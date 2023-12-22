Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Sells 88,000 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.35. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$326.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4107425 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

