Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant Sells 88,000 Shares

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00.
Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance
Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$5.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.35. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.38.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of C$326.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4107425 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fortuna Silver Mines
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tesla’s bold rally: Promising pattern as it overcomes roadblocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.