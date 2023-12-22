Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.48. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

