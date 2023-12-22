Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,595 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 222,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,186. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.68. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

