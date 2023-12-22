Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,998 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

