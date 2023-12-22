Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $804.58. 18,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $694.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.37. The stock has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

