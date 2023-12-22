Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 104.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,266 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after buying an additional 180,566 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Southern by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 61,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 78,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

