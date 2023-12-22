Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 267,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises about 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 257,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 232.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

