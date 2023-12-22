Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.78 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.38.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307 over the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

