Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.36. 729,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,919,428. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

