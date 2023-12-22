Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 245 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,659 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.74. 29,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.98 and a 200-day moving average of $285.58. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $336.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

