Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 320,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares during the period. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,927,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,586,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $31,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 119,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,582. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.03, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.42. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.41 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 800.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.48.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

