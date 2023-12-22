Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,345 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,693. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

