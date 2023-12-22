Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,761. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average of $215.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

