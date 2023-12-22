Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 860,552 shares of company stock valued at $195,997,433 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.45. 236,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.59 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

