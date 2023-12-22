Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,727 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 817.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.21. 353,256 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

