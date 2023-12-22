Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.46. The stock had a trading volume of 79,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,527. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $313.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.10. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

