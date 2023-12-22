Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Freeport-McMoRan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

FCX opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.55. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after buying an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after buying an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,554,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

