FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.93

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.77, with a volume of 61113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. Research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

