FY2026 Earnings Estimate for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Issued By Wedbush

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for argenx in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.45. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($4.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2027 earnings at $32.21 EPS.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of argenx from $585.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $346.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.50.

argenx Price Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $354.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.13 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 12 month low of $327.73 and a 12 month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.26) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in argenx by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in argenx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in argenx by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.