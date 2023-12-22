G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $6,952.80 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00025746 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005793 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

