Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.20 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.94% from the company’s current price.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 241,203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,713 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

