Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $621,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.91.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
