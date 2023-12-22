Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $621,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

