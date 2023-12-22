Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) CEO Sells $137,849.55 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Garmin Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GRMN opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.12. The stock has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.95. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $128.12.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRMN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

