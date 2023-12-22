Gary W. Pace Acquires 30,000 Shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 697,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,932.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cardiff Oncology Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 44.47% and a negative net margin of 8,875.00%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 116.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

