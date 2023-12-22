General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues Earnings Results

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.470-4.520 EPS.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.62.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $382,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

