General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Mills updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.470-4.520 EPS.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

