Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD) Insider Raleigh Finlayson Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX:GMD – Get Free Report) insider Raleigh Finlayson sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.73 ($1.16), for a total transaction of A$3,456,000.00 ($2,319,463.09).

Raleigh Finlayson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Raleigh Finlayson purchased 5,833,334 shares of Genesis Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,833,334.00 ($3,914,989.26).

Genesis Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

About Genesis Minerals

Genesis Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits in Western Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Leonora Gold project located to the north of Kalgoorlie; 65% interest in the Barimaia Gold project located in the Murchison district of Western Australia; and St Barbara's Leonora assets comprising Gwalia underground mine and Leonora mill, as well as Tower Hill, Zoroastrian, Aphrodite, and Harbour Lights projects.

