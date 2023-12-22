Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.