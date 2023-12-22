Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,188,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,363 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 346,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:GILD opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.38%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’, and how to gain exposure?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.