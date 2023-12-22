Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 225 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MAA opened at $132.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.78%.

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.62.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

