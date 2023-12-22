Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Buys 880 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMH. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $35.87 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.