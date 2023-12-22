Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

CMCSA stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.32. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

