Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 9.2% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 171,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 35.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 77,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the third quarter worth $43,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 38.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 16.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

STEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Stem from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Stem from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Stem from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

STEM stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $133.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

