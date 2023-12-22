Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,070 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 4.6 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

