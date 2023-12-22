GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $39,006.25 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Porter sold 746 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $63.24 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its position in GitLab by 53.9% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after buying an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

