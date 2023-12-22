Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Trading Down 2.1%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $40.02. Approximately 19,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 19,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.24 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOCL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.