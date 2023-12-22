GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Major Shareholder Sells $327,761.59 in Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,761.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32.

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74. GrafTech International Ltd. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 63.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after acquiring an additional 152,298 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

