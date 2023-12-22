Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on January 17th

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $60.62. 209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $51.97. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

