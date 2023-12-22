Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.10

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $60.74, with a volume of 6862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $706.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.48 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.