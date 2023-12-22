Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

GPP opened at $12.84 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 8,123.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,280 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the first quarter valued at $157,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

Featured Articles

