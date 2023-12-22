Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.89 and last traded at $29.89. 27,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 17,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $516.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.22%.

Institutional Trading of Greene County Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 648.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.