Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) CFO Pamela L. Bentley Sells 25,000 Shares

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of Grosvenor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,402.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Up 2.1 %

GCMG opened at $8.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.48. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.58 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 77.52%. Equities analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GCMG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grosvenor Capital Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 477,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 3,239.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 324,948 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,346,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 241,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,785,000 after buying an additional 137,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Grosvenor Capital Management by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 80,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

