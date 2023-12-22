Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of GNTY opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 612.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 54.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.
About Guaranty Bancshares
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
