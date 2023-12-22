Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of GNTY opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $22.12 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:GNTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 612.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 54.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

