Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 17,362 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.4% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,957.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.70. 193,772 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14. The stock has a market cap of $362.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

See Also

