Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $115,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,897,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,693,000 after purchasing an additional 358,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $262.19. 52,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,614. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.33 and its 200-day moving average is $243.28. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $207.12 and a 52 week high of $263.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

