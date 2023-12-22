Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $273.81. 16,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,353. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $217.05 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.68.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

