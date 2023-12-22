Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,470. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $81.04 and a one year high of $143.99.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

