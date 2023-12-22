Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,418. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

