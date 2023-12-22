Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 816 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $491.71. The company had a trading volume of 300,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The firm has a market cap of $215.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.