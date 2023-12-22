Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Down 8.6%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $36.01. Approximately 296,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,174,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,547,789.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 151,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $440,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

