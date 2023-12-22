Hansa Investment (LON:HAN) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Hansa Investment Company Ltd (LON:HAN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 192 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 200 ($2.53). 612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 201.50 ($2.55).
Hansa Investment Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 190.19. The company has a quick ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 34.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £80.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2,010.00 and a beta of 0.72.
Hansa Investment Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Hansa Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -3,000.00%.
About Hansa Investment
Hansa Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Hanseatic Asset Management LBG. The fund is co-managed by Hansa Capital Partners LLP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
